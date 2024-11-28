Calif. Man Who Disappeared In 1999 Reunited With Family 25 Years Later After Sister Recognizes Picture In News Article

Lassen County Sheriff’s Office

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:00 AM – Thursday, November 28, 2024

A California man who had been missing since 1999 has been found after his sister recognized him from a picture printed in an article.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has announced that a man who was reported missing 25 years ago is finally reuniting with his family.

The sheriff’s office received a call from a woman stating that she had been sent the article and believed the man in the article was her brother, who had not been heard from since his disappearance 25 years ago.

The sister told sheriff’s deputy Derek Kennermore that a GoFundMe had been set up explaining that his family had been looking for him since August of 1999, when he disappeared without a trace.

“My name is Marcie. My little brother, Tommy, had been missing since August of 1999. He just VANISHED with no trace. Not even his vehicle was ever located,” Marcella (Marcie) Nasseri wrote.

“On 11-22-2024, I pursued a lead of a live person. This person’s picture was published in USA News, asking the public if anyone could identify the man in the picture, who was found sitting on a curb in South LA. Long story short, through fingerprints, a match was made! All this time I had been looking for unidentified remains. I was delighted to find him alive!,” according to the GoFundMe.

“I am 600 miles away in Lassen County. He is in Lynwood, California. I have initiated a possible medical transfer to a facility in Lassen County. All we know is that he just learned to walk, he can eat regular food, and he is non-verbal. I do not have money for things we need. I am mailing him used men’s clothing, a set of pencils, and a scratch pad because he loved to draw. This is all I can send for now,” she wrote in the fundraiser.

Nasseri sought help from Kennemore to identify a man who had been admitted to a hospital in the Los Angeles area, as reported by the sheriff’s office.

When Kennemore followed up, he discovered that the man had been transferred to a different hospital in July.

The man, who is nonverbal, was eventually identified as Nasseri’s brother after a detective from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit was able to obtain his fingerprints.

Nasseri was ecstatic to have made the discovery, saying that all along she had pursued “unidentified remains.”

A LAPD detective went to the hospital and fingerprinted the unknown patient. The fingerprints were a positive match for the Doyle man who disappeared in 1999.

The siblings will soon be reunited, the sheriff’s office said.

