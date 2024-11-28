Canada: Actor Julien Arnold Dies Suddenly On Stage While Performing

Gofundme.org

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:26 PM – Thursday, November 28, 2024

Actor Julien Arnold has died after suffering a medical emergency on stage while performing “A Christmas Carol.”

The 60-year-old performer collapsed unexpectedly while performing at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in Canada.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 8:28 p.m. and attempted to revive him, but Arnold was pronounced dead inside the theater.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Arnold was performing multiple roles in the festive production, including Marley, Mr. Fezziwig, Banjo, and as part of the ensemble.

The Citadel Theater’s executive director, Jessie van Rijn, and artistic director, Daryl Cloran, told CBS News that Arnold will be “deeply missed.”

“His presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions — and big hugs — will be deeply missed,” they said.

Loved ones and fans came together to raise nearly $40,000 to support Satanove in the wake of Arnold’s passing.

A cherished figure in the theater community, Arnold grew up in Edmonton and graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1989. He later returned to his alma mater to earn a Master of Fine Arts in Directing in 2006.

