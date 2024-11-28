Trump Wishes Everyone, Including ‘Radical Left Lunatics,’ A Happy Thanksgiving 

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out the Vote Rally March 2, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:10 PM – Thursday, November 28, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump wished everyone, including the “Radical Left Lunatics” a Happy Thanksgiving as he vowed to “Make America Great Again” when he takes office.

Advertisement

Trump posted his Thanksgiving message to Truth Social on Thursday.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote. “Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”

Although it was uncertain where the president-elect would spend Thanksgiving this year, he had traditionally celebrated the holiday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

During Trump’s first term, the estate was often referred to as the “Winter White House.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!