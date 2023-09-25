Sophia Loren Recovering From Emergency Surgery After Fall

Actress Sophia Loren arrives at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:00 PM – Monday, September 25, 2023

Italian actress Sophia Loren is recovering from emergency surgery following a fall in her bathroom at her Swiss home.

Advertisement

The Oscar winner’s agent, Andrea Giusti, announced that the 89-year-old suffered several “serious fractures” to various parts of her hip and femur. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in her residence.

According to her spokesperson, the surgery “went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved.” Loren’s sons, Carlo and Edoardo, joined her at her bedside after the surgery.

Loren’s last public appearance was on September 2nd at the 80th Venice Film Festival, where she was attending the Armani fashion show.

Sasha Alexander, Edoardo Ponti, Sophia Loren and Giuseppe Tornatore attend the Giorgio Armani “One Night In Venice” runway show on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Her chain of eateries, Sophia Loren Restaurant, first reported the news of her fall on the business’ official Instagram page. Loren was set to open a fourth location on Tuesday.

In addition, she was chosen to receive an honorary citizenship from the Italian city of Bari. Due to her fall, Loren’s upcoming public engagements have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts