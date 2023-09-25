Sophia Loren Recovering From Emergency Surgery After Fall

OAN’s Sophia Flores
1:00 PM – Monday, September 25, 2023
Italian actress Sophia Loren is recovering from emergency surgery following a fall in her bathroom at her Swiss home.
The Oscar winner’s agent, Andrea Giusti, announced that the 89-year-old suffered several “serious fractures” to various parts of her hip and femur. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in her residence.
According to her spokesperson, the surgery “went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved.” Loren’s sons, Carlo and Edoardo, joined her at her bedside after the surgery.
Loren’s last public appearance was on September 2nd at the 80th Venice Film Festival, where she was attending the Armani fashion show.
Her chain of eateries, Sophia Loren Restaurant, first reported the news of her fall on the business’ official Instagram page. Loren was set to open a fourth location on Tuesday.
In addition, she was chosen to receive an honorary citizenship from the Italian city of Bari. Due to her fall, Loren’s upcoming public engagements have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.
