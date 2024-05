OAN’s Stella Escobedo

12:53 PM – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

A short film based on the book ‘My Shadow is Pink’ has stirred up a firestorm at a school district in the San Diego area.

Outraged parents are planning to organize at the Encinitas School Board Meeting Tuesday May 21st. Make California Gold again founder Sarah Stephens previews the event with One America’s Stella Escobedo.

