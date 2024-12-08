‘SNL’ Under Fire For ‘Classless’ Segment On UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Murder 

Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:10 PM – Sunday, December 8, 2024

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is facing criticism for “classless” jokes about assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

SNL came under fire after a nearly minute and a half segment discussing the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including America’s fascination with the alleged gunman’s appearance.

“The manhunt continues for the assassin who gunned down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare on Wednesday, and it really says something about America that a guy was murdered in cold blood and the two main reactions were, ‘Yeah, well health care stinks!’ And also, ‘Girl, that shooter hot,'” co-host Colin Jost quipped.

“New York City police say that they were able to get the smiling picture of the suspect after the man apparently was caught on camera at a local hostel, flirting with a female employee, whose name has been reported as, ‘Lucky S. Bechalive,'” co-host Michael Che joked.

Jost also took aim at officials, in particular, the NYPD.

“This week, New York City officials sent a tough message on crime: ‘If you shoot somebody in the middle of the street, you better get on your bike, hop on a bus, and get the heck out of here, mister,’” he began.

“It’s also so crazy that the shooting happened three blocks from here in broad daylight, and the guy just bicycled away. Probably because they have every cop in the city guarding our Christmas tree,” Jost said, referencing the Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Plaza, which occurred on the same day.

“The NYPD now believes the suspect left the city on a bus from Port Authority. Thanks, but a Port Authority passenger who looks like a murderer actually widens the search,” Jost said as his final joke on the topic. Additional viewers found the segment to be amusing, with several enjoying the Port Authority joke.

Many users took to social media, criticizing the jokes , voicing a lack of consideration for Thompson’s family.

“Disgusting. I couldn’t watch this segment. The victim’s family and friends are very much grieving right now,” one person wrote beneath a YouTube clip of the segment.

“Agreed. I don’t usually watch SNL, and I can see by the segment and comments supporting it, that I will no longer be watching it. Joking about someone’s murder like that is absolutely disgusting… a family is grieving right now,” a person responded.

When Thompson, 50, was walking from his midtown hotel towards the company’s annual investor conference at a Hilton Hotel across the street, he was ambushed and killed.

