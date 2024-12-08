Trump Calls On Putin To Negotiate Following The Assad Regime Collapse In Syria: ‘Make A Deal And Stop The Madness’

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the press (Photo by MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:36 AM – Sunday, December 8, 2024

President-Elect Donald Trump has called on Russia President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war, pointing to the fall of Russia ally, Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria as proof of Russia’s “weakened state.”

“Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The incoming 47th president’s comments follow after Syrian rebels stormed into Damascus and toppled Assad’s regime, which has been propped up by Russia for over a decade.

Following the regime change, Assad has escaped to Moscow, according to Russian state media.

“Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow. Russia, for humanitarian reasons, has granted them asylum,” stated a Kremlin source.

Trump has campaigned on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, and the latest unfolding events in Syria point towards Russia loosening its grip on global political power as the war in Ukraine nears its three year anniversary, opening a window of opportunity for a potential ceasefire.

“Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success. Likewise, Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians,” Trump continued.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has seemingly been more open to the possibility of negotiating with Russia following Trump’s decisive victory.

Zelensky recently stated that he would be willing to negotiate an end to the war with security guarantees like joining NATO, and diplomatically acquiring Ukrainian territories back from Russia that have been lost in the war.

However, Moscow has shown skepticism over the west’s ability to negotiate in good faith, arguing that Russia seeks a “complete and final end to the conflict,” rather than “some kind of pause that the Kiev regime could use to recover losses, regroup and re-arm.”

Nevertheless, Trump added that there “should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!”

Additionally, Trump has also called on the current Biden administration to stay out of the conflict in Syria.

“Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!” Trump wrote.

