Trump Says He Plans To Pardon Jan. 6 Demonstrators On ‘First Day’ Of His Second Term 

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:15 PM – Sunday, December 8, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has stated that he plans to pardon January 6th demonstrators on the first day of his administration.

On Sunday, Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker that people on the January 6th committee belong in jail and he plans to pardon the demonstrators on his forest day.

“I’m going to look at everything. We’ll look at individual cases,” Trump told Welker. “But I’m going to be acting very quickly.”

Welker then asked how quickly he planned to act on it.

“First day, I’m looking forward to the first day. These people have been there — how long is it? Three, four years,” Trump said. “They’ve been in there for years. And they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open.”

She then asked the president-elect about President Joe Biden considering issuing preemptive pardons to some of Trump’s opponents, such as Liz Cheney or Senator-elect Adam Schiff.

“For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump told Welker.

Welker then asked if he would direct his FBI director to jail those on the January 6th committee, such as Cheney.

“No, not at all. I think that they’ll have to look at that, but I’m not going to — I’m going to focus on drill, baby, drill,” Trump responded.

This comes as Biden announced last Sunday that he had pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, from any crimes against the U.S. that he “has committed or may have committed” from January 1st, 2014 to December 1st, 2024.

