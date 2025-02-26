Small Plane Crashes In Vermont, Weather Conditions Delay Rescue Efforts For 3 Injured

(Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:27 AM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Three people are reportedly injured after a small plane crashed in a remote area of southern Vermont, as medical personnel are battling “difficult conditions” to find them.

The plane crashed into the top of Mount Equinox, which is a 3,000-foot peak in Bennington County, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have struggled to locate the aircraft due to the remoteness of the location, as well as “difficult conditions,” including fog, snow and ice, Manchester Town Manager Scott Murphy told the Vermont Digger.

Additionally, firefighters have pleaded with people to avoid certain routes as emergency vehicles are on the roads while helicopters have been sent to the scene, according to WMTW.

An emergency message was sent to parents and students at the nearby Burr & Burton Academy, a private boarding school in Manchester, WCAX reported.

Flight data provided by the site shows the plane took off at 6:05 a.m. from Baltimore and its last recorded position was near Manchester just before 8:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash is still being investigated and the status of the pilot and passengers have not yet been given.

