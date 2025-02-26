Trump Admin Introduces Nationwide Registry For Undocumented Immigrants, Requiring Fingerprints And Addresses

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in the East Room to the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:52 AM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to unveil a new online registry for illegal migrants as early as this week that would force undocumented people to submit personal information or face fines and arrest.

The reported registry would require illegal migrants, including minors over the age of 14, to submit fingerprints and home addresses, according to U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services.

Undocumented people in the U.S. who fail to register could be fined up to $5,000 and be sentenced to up to six months in prison, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“Aliens in this country illegally face a choice,” read a memo from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on the incoming policy. “They can return home and follow the legal process to come to the United States or they can deal with the consequences of continuing to violate our laws.”

The latest reported move comes as the 47th President continues to ramp up efforts to enforce the country’s immigration laws and enforcement.

Under the current laws, undocumented migrants who enter the country illegally are committing a civil offense, instead of a criminal one, although they could still be detained and then deported.

The main initiative of the registry is to get illegal immigrants who haven’t had interactions with the government, such as seeking asylum or a work permit, on the Department of Homeland Security’s radar.

According to the Wall Street Journal, migrants will have 30 days to submit their personal information once the registry becomes available.

“Once an alien has registered and appeared for fingerprinting (unless waived), DHS will issue evidence of registration, which aliens over the age of 18 must carry and keep in their possession at all times,” read a notice on the U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services website posted on Tuesday. “It is the legal obligation of all unregistered aliens (or previously registered children who turn 14 years old) in the United States to comply with these requirements,” the notice continues. “Failure to comply will result in criminal and civil penalties, up to and including misdemeanor prosecution and the payment of fines.”

The president’s executive order, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, directed DHS to set up a registry under section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and “ensure that failure to comply is treated as a civil and criminal enforcement priority.”

“Most aliens in the United States have already registered, as required by law,” according to US Citizens and Immigration Services. “However, a significant number of aliens present in the United States have had no direct way in which to register and meet their obligation under INA 262.” “In order that unregistered aliens may comply with their duty under INA 262, USCIS is establishing a new form and process by which they may register. No alien will have an excuse for failure to comply with this law.”

Additionally, the agency notes that “registration is not an immigration status, and registration documentation does not establish employment authorization or any other right or benefit under the INA or any other US law.”

Former President George W. Bush created an immigration registry after the 9/11 terrorist attacks took place.

As a result, thousands of migrants who registered were detained and deported, according to the Wall Street Journal.

