Gabbard: Over 100 Intelligence Officers Will Be Fired After Engaging In Sexually-Explicit Messaging In NSA Chat Rooms ‘On Govt Time’

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, arrives to testify during her confirmation hearing (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:43 AM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has announced that over 100 intelligence officers will be fired after they engaged in sending sexually-explicit messages in National Security Agency (NSA) chat rooms while “on government time.”

Advertisement

Gabbard’s announcement follows after journalists Christopher F. Rufo and Hannah Grossman announced in an X post that they had “obtained logs from the NSA’s secret transgender sex chatroom, in which NSA, CIA, and DIA employees discuss genital castration, artificial vaginas, piss fetishes, sex polycules, and gangbangs—all on government time.”

Rufo shared a thread of evidence, exposing the details of the explicit discussions in the chat rooms, which were “supposed to be used for government work,” but were instead utilized “to discuss fetishes, kink, and sex, all legitimized as ‘DEI.’”

The chatrooms reportedly included multiple transgender employees, in which “one popular chat topic was male-to-female transgender surgery, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning it into an artificial vagina.”

Rufo went on to explain that “one NSA official claims to use ‘it/its’ pronouns, meaning that this person does not identify as a human, but rather, feels like a sexless, genderless thing. Other intel employees defend the usage of ‘it/itself’ pronouns, claiming that not using them amounts to trans ‘erasure.’”

Gabbard responded to Rufo’s eye-opening report, declaring that the individuals involved “WILL be held accountable.”

“This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable. These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO (Executive Order) ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people,” Gabbard wrote in an X post.

Additionally, Rufo made a follow up post, revealing that Gabbard “is preparing a memo directing all intelligence agencies to identify the employees who participated in the NSA’s ‘obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit’ chat rooms and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances. Deadline: Friday.”

Gabbard also issued an update to Rufo’s follow up post, responding: “Memo sent. We know who they are. Action is underway.”

Soon after, the new director of National Intelligence appeared in a Fox News segment, where she slammed the individuals involved for participating in “an egregious violation of trust,” adding that they are all going to be “terminated and their security clearances will be revoked.”

The National Security Agency has responded to the report as well, stating that they are aware of the posts which “appear to show inappropriate discussions” by intelligence agents, noting that the agency is now conducting an investigation into the matter.

“Potential misuse of these platforms by a small group of individuals does not represent the community. Investigations to address this misuse of government systems are ongoing,” the agency added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!