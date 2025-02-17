‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden Spent More Time On Vacation Than Any Other President In Modern U.S. History

US President Joe Biden (L) and US First Lady Jill Biden sit under an umbrella in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 30, 2023. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:55 AM – Monday, February 17, 2025

Former Democrat President Joe Biden reportedly spent 577 of his 1,463 days in office on vacation, which is more vacation days than any other president in modern U.S. history.

Advertisement

The new dataset was compiled by the Republican National Committee (RNC), which found that Biden spent nearly 40% of his presidency on holiday, compared to President Donald Trump’s first term — which saw him take 381 days off — 26%.

The average American would have to work nearly 13 years to take off the same amount of time Biden was allotted during his term.

“Considering how awful his misguided policies were and the various crises they created, from the border to inflation, imagine the damage he would have done if he worked every day?” responded Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.). “I’m not sure if we should be mad or thankful he worked so little.”

Former President Biden’s vacation time beat out George H.W. Bush, who previously held the record after spending 37% of his time as president on vacation.

Biden’s vacation time also significantly increased after dropping out of the race on July 21st, spending 43 of the next 70 days on vacation.

Meanwhile, the data aligns with Biden’s critics, who have continuously argued that his age and declining cognitive abilities made him unfit for a second presidential term.

Biden spent a significant amount of his vacation time at his vacation homes in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as well as Camp David and his Wilmington, Delaware, residence.

“Thanks to the mandate delivered by voters in November, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now on a permanent vacation,” added RNC Communications Director Zach Parkinson. “And thanks to President Trump, our country is back on track.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!