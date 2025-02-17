Kentucky: Death Toll Rises To 11 After Flooding, As State Prepares For Another Storm 

In this aerial view, the Barren River floods around Kentucky Route 185 on February 16, 2025 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Severe winter storms brought torrential rains causing intense flooding in Kentucky and parts of Florida and Georgia. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:44 AM – Monday, February 17, 2025

According to the National Weather Service, another storm is reportedly set to hit Kentucky, this time bringing an onslaught of snow — after devastating flooding in the state took the lives of at least 11 people.

Advertisement

On Monday, winter alerts were placed for approximately 34 million people from the central plains to West Virginia.

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) announced that at least 11 people were killed in the flooding, and he noted that the death toll could rise if authorities discover more bodies.

The governor emphasized that “there is impact and damage everywhere,” as well as dangerous conditions overall throughout the state.

“We are still in the search and rescue phase of this emergency,” Beshear said during a press conference on Monday morning. “We still have multiple different missions that are underway. There are still people that are in harm’s way.”

The governor also added that over 1,000 rescue missions across the state have been executed so far with around 175 National Guard troops on the ground.

On at least one occasion, two National Guard troops experienced a dangerously close escape after their truck was overcome by flowing water during relief efforts over the weekend, Beshear explained.

“And it’s very important today that we continue to remind folks not to drive through standing water, not to drive around barricades, they are there for a reason. We need to make sure that we are not creating additional emergency situations,” he said.

Beshear announced that a storm relief fund has been created in order to provide relief for the victims of the flood, adding that the fund will first go toward financing the funerals of those killed in the flooding.

”All of Kentucky still has standing water in different areas,” he noted.

The governor also stated that around 344 federal and state roads were impacted by the flooding, and over 14,000 customers in Kentucky are currently without power. Additionally, 17,000 customers are without access to water.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump approved federal aid after the governor declared a state of emergency.

Beshear thanked President Trump soon after, expressing that it was the fastest response that he had ever seen from a president — in relation to signing off on an emergency declaration. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is already on the scene.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!