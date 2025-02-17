Ten Years Of Extreme Ownership And Leadership Skills From Retired US Navy SEAL, Jocko Willink

Ten years ago there was a cultural phenomenon that helped individuals become the leaders our communities, companies and families so desperately need. It was a book titled Extreme Ownership by US Navy Seals Jocko Willink and Leif Babin. They teach the principles learned in Navy Seal combat training and how to apply the principles to everyday life and business.

It continues to inspire those in the military and beyond even a decade later. This discussion with Jocko Willink explores the motivation behind writing the book and what is next for the author.



