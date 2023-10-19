Sidney Powell Takes Plea Deal In 2020 Georgia Election Case

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:30 AM – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Former President Donald Trump’s Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to criminal charges as part of a plea deal in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case.

Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference during a live streamed court hearing Thursday morning, just a few days before she was set to begin trial on October 23rd with co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro.

According to the agreement read in court, she will get 12 months of probation for each count, as well as a $6,000 fine. Powell will also be required to testify at future trials and write an apology to the people of Georgia.

Powell becomes the second person in the case to plead guilty to charges after a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others in August. Bail bondsman Scott Hall pleaded guilty in September on five counts, after being accused of willfully collaborating with other co-defendants, to tamper with electronic voting machine equipment.

Prosecutors claimed that Powell conspired with Hall and others to access election equipment without authorization and hired computer forensics group Sullivan Strickler to send a team to Coffee County, Georgia, to copy software and data from voting machines and computers there.

District Attorney Fani Willis initially charged the former Trump lawyer with seven counts, including a violation of the state’s racketeering act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, and four other conspiracy counts.

“Good luck, Ms. Powell,” Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee told Powell at the end of the hearing.

