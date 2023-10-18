Cher Claims She Will Leave The U.S. If Trump Is Re-Elected 

Cher attends The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

6:05 PM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

American singer and actress Cher announced that she will flee the country if former President Donald Trump is re-elected in the 2024 presidential election.

On Wednesday, Cher, whose real name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, spoke in an interview with The Guardian, where she threatened to leave the United States if Trump wins the presidential election next year.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time,” the singer said. “If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave the country.”

The notable singer has never been shy regarding her opinions on Trump.

This is also not the first occurrence where she has claimed she would flee the country if Trump were to land in the White House as president.

Previously, in 2016, Cher had threatened to “leave the planet” if Trump were to be elected as president. She also jokingly claimed that she would be “moving to Jupiter” if he were to be elected.

In addition, she had criticized the former president over the years, calling him a “f–ing traitor,” additionally claiming that he had done “so much damage” to America in a 2018 interview.

Trump has referred to Cher on social media throughout the years, in which he replied to a few of her political comments.

In 2019, the singer shared a post expressing how she believed that Los Angeles was incapable of managing the massive influx of illegal immigrants, writing in mostly all-caps.

“I Understand Helping Struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISN’T TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS. PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More,” Cher argued.

As a result, the 45th president responded to Cher, explaining that he “finally” agreed with her statement.

He posted on Instagram, saying: “Welcome to the Republican Party Cher!!!”

Similar promises to leave the country in the event that Trump were to win the presidential campaign were made by several other celebrities in 2016. This included Miley Cyrus, Samuel L. Jackson, Chelsea Handler, and Amy Schumer.

The 77-year-old star touched on the subject of the rise in anti-transgender legislation in the interview. She stated that she has continued to be a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community throughout the years.

She made a statement during the interview on Wednesday where she touched on the laws being pushed across the U.S. over the past year “targeting trans people, drag queens, and queer culture.”

“It’s something like 500 bills they’re trying to pass,” Cher said. “I was with two trans girls the other night – and of course my own child [Chaz is trans]. I was saying ‘We’ve got to stand together.’ I don’t know what their eventual plan is for trans people. I don’t put anything past them.”

