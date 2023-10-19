New Poll Shows Trump Cleaning House In Swing States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

8:45 AM – Thursday, October 19, 2023

A new poll shows that former President Donald Trump is poised to win nearly every swing state in 2024.

A survey from Bloomberg and Morning Consult shows that President Joe Biden trails Trump in five of the seven crucial swing states 13 months before the 2024 general election. When combining all seven states, Trump leads Biden 47% to 43%.

Trump leads Biden by 5% in Georgia, 4% in Arizona, 2% in Wisconsin, 1% in Pennsylvania, and 4% in North Carolina. Meanwhile, Trump and Biden are tied in Michigan, and Biden outpaces Trump in Nevada by 3%. The margin of error for these results is 1%, according to the poll.

Adding to concern for the Biden campaign, swing state voters say they trust Trump over Biden to tackle the majority of the important issues facing the country today. Specifically, more than 50% of swing-state voters say the national economy was better off under Trump. Voters in these states trust Trump more on the economy by 14% (49% to 35%). Independent voters in these states have even less trust in Biden on the economy (47% to 25% in favor of Trump).

“Right now, Biden is not getting any credit for work he’s done on the economy,” said Caroline Bye, a pollster and vice president at Morning Consult. “Almost twice as many voters in the swing states are saying that Bidenomics is bad for the economy, as opposed to good for the economy, which is a really startling fact if you’re the Biden campaign.”

Voters who responded to the poll also trusted Trump more on immigration, crime, US-China relations, guns, the Russia-Ukraine war, infrastructure, housing, and labor/unions. The union metric could be crucial, as the poll showed voters trust Trump more on that issue by 2%. Trump and Biden recently each visited Michigan to woo the striking United Auto Workers. The UAW, a large union based in Michigan, has held off on issuing an endorsement so far in the race.

By comparison, swing-state voters say they trust Biden more on issues such as schooling, abortion, social security, democracy, and health care.

These seven states make up 93 electoral college votes that could decide who wins the White House in 2024.

