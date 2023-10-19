MTG Requests Capitol Police Preserve Footage of Jewish Anti-Zionist, Pro-Palestine Protest in U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

9:15 AM – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sent a letter to the chief of Capitol Police demanding they preserve video surveillance footage, police reports, and more from all House office buildings on October 18, 2023.

This came after a pro-Palestine protest, organized by the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and IfNotNow, overtook the Cannon House office building chanting “Ceasefire Now,” demanding Congress step in and stop the Hamas-Israel war.

“By launching an insurrection in the Capitol complex, these actors caused elevators to be shut down, staircases and hallways to be blocked, exits to be made inaccessible, and official legislative business to be obstructed, putting Members of Congress, their staffs, and Capitol visitors at risk,” Greene wrote.

Greene (R-Ga.) called on the Committee on House Administration to investigate and to prosecute the people who stormed the Capitol “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Greene also took aim at Democrat Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), asserting Tlaib “organized an insurrection.” Greene also called her the “Hamas Caucus Leader.”

The Georgia Congresswoman also announced she planned on introducing a measure to censure Tlaib following the events of October 18th.

The JVP had announced that 10,000 protestors were outside the Capitol, while 500 made their way inside.

The Anti-Defamation League says the JVP is “a radical anti-Israel and anti-Zionist activist group that advocates for the boycott of Israel and eradication of Zionism. JVP does not represent the mainstream Jewish community, which it views as bigoted for its association with Israel.”

