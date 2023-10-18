Anti-Zionist Jews, Pro-Palestine Insurrectionists Storm U.S. Capitol Demanding Ceasefire

Protestors hold a rally demanding a ceasefire in Gaza in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers and Brooke Mallory

4:14 PM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Hundreds of anti-Zionist protesters, including the leftist group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), showed their support for Palestine and disapproval of Israel fighting back by forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol and calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the JVP is, “a radical anti-Israel and anti-Zionist activist group that advocates for the boycott of Israel and eradication of Zionism. JVP does not represent the mainstream Jewish community, which it views as bigoted for its association with Israel.”

On Wednesday, a large, boisterous group of insurrectionists entered the Cannon House office building chanting “Ceasefire Now,” demanding Congress step in and stop the Hamas-Israel war.

According to the group, some of the protesters were also arrested inside of the U.S. Capitol building.

“The root of violence is oppression, and we’re here to say no in our names,” Jewish Voice for Peace posted on X (Twitter). “We have the power to stop the ongoing atrocities against Palestinians. We refuse to standby as the Israeli government commits genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

“We’re all here to demand an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people, aided and abetted by the U.S. government,” the group continued.

Capitol Police urged the pro-Palestine and anti-Zionist protesters to immediately vacate the premises or they warned arrests would be made.

“Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings,” the U.S. Capitol Police posted on X (Twitter). “We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them.”

Additionally, Capitol Police did not confirm or disclose to the press how many arrests were made.

Anti-Zionist representatives like Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who have openly condemned “Israel’s war crimes” without reprimanding the efforts of Islamic terrorists, have recently been urging the Biden Administration to prompt an immediate ceasefire.

Both politicians spoke to the crowd of protesters before they each entered the U.S. Capitol building.

“I wish all the Palestinian people would see this. I wish they could see that not all of America want them to die. That they are not disposable, that they have a right to live,” said Tlaib.

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) also chimed in, showing support for the insurrectionists.

The House Sergeant at Arms issued an alert to members that entry points into the House office buildings were restricted to legislators and staff only “due to First Amendment activities on Capitol Grounds.”

Representative Randy Weber’s (R-Texas) “I stand with Israel” sign was also quickly ripped down during the protests, according to a post on social media.

