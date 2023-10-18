TV News Anchor Christina Pascucci Running For Calif. Senate 

(Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Context Capital Partners and UMDF)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

4:30 PM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Longtime Los Angeles TV news anchor Christina Pascucci revealed that she will be running for Senate in California.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Pascucci announced that she has launched a campaign to run in the California Senate race to fill the position of late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

She will be joining the already crowded Senate race alongside California’s Democrat representatives like Katie Porter, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee, as well as Lexi Reese.

“I have some breaking news: I am running for U.S. Senate,” Pascussi said. “It’s time to stop the fighting in Washington, and focus on reaching across the aisle to put people over politics. I believe in the promise of California. I hope you do too.”

Pascucci, 38, was a news anchor at KTLA 5 for over a decade before transferring to KTTV Fox 11 in 2022 where she worked as an anchor and reporter.

However, she recently notified the public that she will be leaving her position at KTTV to pursue the Senate seat. Additionally, the news anchor shared that she is pregnant and explained in an interview that this inspired her to run for Senate.

“When I found out, there was a fire ignited within me that said, ‘I cannot accept how things are anymore,’” she told Elex Michaelson. “The only thing crazier than not jumping in this late would be not jumping in at all, because I have to fight for what I believe is possible for California and for this country.”

Pascucci shared a video message where she referred to her years of professional experience anchoring on “important news stories.”

“The past 15 years I’ve been alongside many of you on the front lines of thousands of important news stories, and I’ve interviewed countless politicians,” she said. “What I’ve come to know through that is our political leadership is not helping to keep that dream in reach for so many of us, and there’s a whole plan to do it.”

The 38-year-old announced that she will be running as an “independent Democrat” and cataloged her prominent issues as an absence of valuable education and family support, public safety, homelessness, and the rise of illegal immigrants at the U.S. southern border. She also stated that she aims to be a “moderate consensus builder.”

Pascucci went on to explain that she is a “truth seeker” who will be “focused on legislating.”

She is running to fill the Senate seat previously occupied by the late Feinstein, who died last month in her home in Washington, D.C., at the age of 90 on September 29th.

Feinstein had held the senator position for 31 years, which made her the longest-serving woman senator in history. Pascucci even shared a photo on Instagram of her with Feinstein to honor her legacy when she passed.

“As the longest-serving woman in the Senate, she paved the way for other women to serve and step up to the plate,” Pascucci wrote in her caption. “Condolences to her family, and to all who loved her.”

Senator Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) is currently filling Feinstein’s seat. However, it remains unknown whether she will run again alongside Pascucci.

This marks the first political race that Pascussi has run for.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement