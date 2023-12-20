Sen. Tillis Proposes Banning States That ‘Misuse’ 14th Amendment From Receiving Federal Funds

OAN’s Sam Valk
10:40 AM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Senator Thom Tillis has introduced legislation to ban federal funds from going to states that abuse the 14th amendment.
On Tuesday, Tillis (R-N.C.) offered his amendment which would mandate that the Supreme Court be the only jurisdiction that can remove federal candidates from the ballot under the 14th amendment.
The bill is in response to Colorado’s Supreme Court removing 45th President Donald Trump from the ballot in the state citing the 14th amendment.
The North Carolinian said that regardless of how you personally feel about the president, it’s outrageous to see left-wing activists make a mockery of the political system by removing him from the ballot.
