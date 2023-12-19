Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Pres. Trump from Ballot, Trump Team Likely to Appeal

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

3:48 PM – Tuesday, December 19, 2023

The Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballots for the 2024 election, saying he violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Advertisement

“President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three,” the ruling read. “Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

The court stayed its decision until January 4th to permit for further appeals. The Trump team is expected to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The decision from the Colorado Supreme Court reverses the previous ruling that held Trump engaged in insurrection by allegedly inciting a U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th 2021, but that presidents do not fall under the jurisdiction of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment as they are not an “officer of the United States.”

“Section 3 encompasses the office of the Presidency and someone who has taken an oath as President,” the decision read. “On this point, the district court committed reversible error.”

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” said the ruling. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

Other efforts to boot Trump from the ballot have failed in states such as Arizona, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!