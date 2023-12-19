Calif. Regulators Approve Rules For Turning Wastewater Into Drinking Water

An old person drinks a glass of water in a retirement home on June 19, 2017 in Quimper, western France. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

5:04 PM – Tuesday, December 19, 2023

California regulators have approved rules aimed at turning wastewater into drinking water.

The California state water resources board voted to adopt the new rules on Tuesday. The move could impact where millions of state residents get their drinking water from.

The new rules will allow water agencies to recycle wastewater, treat it, and then transfer it back into pipes at homes, schools and businesses.

Additionally, the agencies are required to test the water for any pathogens or viruses before processing.

The Santa Clara Water District is one of a number of areas that plans to use treated wastewater for drinking.

The new rules will also require water agencies to inform customers about the recycled water before they begin the process.

