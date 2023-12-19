Celine Dion’s Sister: The Singer Has Lost Control Of Muscles Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

4:55 PM – Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, has announced that the singer has been struggling with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

When Claudette spoke to the press, she stated that the 55-year-old singer “is working hard [to battle through her disorder], but she doesn’t have control of her muscles.”

“What pains me is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Mom always said to her: ‘You will do well, you will do things as they should be done.’ There’s no doubt that in our dreams and in hers, the idea is to come back to the stage. In which state? I don’t know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle,” Claudette said.

She continued stating that there has not been enough scientific advancements to treat Stiff-Person Syndrome.

The sister also explained the symptoms of the condition that Celine has been experiencing.

“You know how people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles,” she added. “There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”

Celine first revealed she was battling the condition in December of 2022 through an instagram video.

“Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” Celine said. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

She said that she experiences spasms that affect everything she does in her daily life due to it causing difficulties in her walking. Additionally, Dion cannot use her vocal cords.

