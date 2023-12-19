Former Google Programmer Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Conservative Justice

U.S. Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan listen as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:13 PM – Tuesday, December 19, 2023

A man in Florida pleaded guilty in court on Monday and admitted that he had threatened to assassinate a conservative justice of the Supreme Court.

Neal Sidhwaney, 43, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, admitted to one count of communicating an interstate threat to murder, according to court records.

Sidhwaney’s initial arrest occurred back on August 18th. He could now spend up to five years behind bars.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts was identified as the focus of Sidhwaney’s threats in a psychologist’s assessment in September, although the Justice Department oddly left out the targeted high court member in their press release.

Prosecutors claimed that Sidhwaney frequently threatened to kill the justice and he had additionally threatened him by name in a voicemail on July 31st.

“Yeah, hi, my name is Neal Sidhwaney, uh, this message is for [Roberts]…. I will f—king kill you … Go f—king tell the Deputy US Marshals you f—ing p—y,” the perpetrator said, according to records.

“I will f—king talk to them and then I’ll f—ing come kill you anyways, you f—ing c—,” Sidhwaney continued.

Dr. Alan J. Harris’ report from September found Sidhwaney to be competent to stand trial, but it also mentioned that he had been treated with an antipsychotic medication for a “delusional disorder with psychosis.”

“According to his parents, he believes a private agency has been following him. However, his paranoia began in 2017 when he left Google,” Harris noted in his report, highlighting that Sidhwaney had previously worked as a programmer at Google for about eight years. “According to his mother, he becomes enraged watching the news, which triggers him to write letters and emails or to make phone calls,” the psych professional added. “Sleep is disturbed as he will stay up to [3] a.m. and then sleep late,” Harris continued.

Additionally, Sidhwaney “has expressed the belief that Google planted a chip in his head and foot.”

The vote to overturn Roe v. Wade last year has reportedly increased security worries surrounding certain justices.

Nicholas Roske, a man from California who was 26-years-old at the time, was arrested in June 2022 near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s residence in Maryland after authorities charged Roske of conspiring to assassinate him.

President Biden also approved legislation that same month in order to provide extra security measures to the families of Supreme Court justices.

