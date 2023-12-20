Military Non-Profit Luke’s Wings Discusses 2023 Holiday Campaign

OAN’s Stephanie Myers
11:25 AM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023
The military non-profit Luke’s Wings is currently running the “No Service Member Spends the Holidays Alone Campaign.” The mission provides complimentary plane tickets to wounded, ill, and injured service members, as well as veterans, first responders, and their families during their time of rehabilitation and recovery. One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with Luke’s Wings CEO Fletcher Gill about the non-profit and the latest campaign.