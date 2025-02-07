Secy. Of Transportation Sean Duffy Urges Hillary Clinton To ‘Sit This One Out’ After Her Unsolicited Comments On DOGE

(L) U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks to reporters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / (R) Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) stands next to Miriam Adelson (R) as they attend the inauguration ceremony (Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:47 PM – Friday, February 7, 2025

Following the recent fatal plane crash at Reagan Washington National Airport, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attempted to mock U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — However, she was quickly put in her place.

Advertisement

Duffy promptly made it clear that he had no time for her antics.

The new transportation secretary started the conversation by announcing that he had discussed “upgrad[ing] our aviation system” with the Elon Musk-led DOGE team, which consists of individuals who have already begun to display their evident investigative skills and attention to detail.

For example, Musk’s team has already uncovered millions of dollars in government overspending, waste, and suspected money laundering — and President Trump has only been in office for around 16 days.

Clinton, who has a reputation for being pompous and demeaning, attempted to paint herself as an expert on the subject of Musk’s DOGE employees.

Many of Musk’s “techie” employees have been labeled as gifted, and previous “child geniuses” in their own right during their younger years, with extremely high IQs and impressive technological knowledge.

However, in reference to Clinton’s point, some of them are also very young, have little to no government experience, or have not finished their formal schooling, leading some Democrats to take advantage of this fact by instilling more fear tactics into Americans — proposing that the staffers could release citizens’ sensitive financial information or make other mistakes that could jeopardize national security.

“They have no relevant experience. Most of them aren’t old enough to rent a car. And you’re going to let them mess with airline safety that’s already deteriorated on your watch?” Clinton posted.

“Madam Secretary, with all due respect, ‘experienced’ Washington bureaucrats are the reason our nation’s infrastructure is crumbling. You need to sit this one out,” Duffy retorted.

Clinton then made another attempt at a jab, now accusing the current administration and specifically “MAGA” of being at fault, despite the fact that Trump took office less than three weeks ago.

“US airlines had gone 16 years without fatal crashes. Then MAGA fired the FAA chief, gutted the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, and threatened air traffic controllers with layoffs. Now there have been two fatal crashes. Hope your unvetted 22-year-olds fix things fast,” she added.

Duffy showed little emotion, implying that Clinton was retaliating to divert attention from the various steps DOGE has taken to expose fraud and waste in the federal government.

Additionally, DOGE had uncovered that the now-crumbling USAID, which is supported by U.S. tax dollars, had given millions to the Clinton Foundation. Nevertheless, in an attempt to cover for Democrats and specifically the Clintons, the left-wing “fact check” site Snopes commented on the online claims with deceiving wording.

“A graph that social media users claimed showed Chelsea Clinton received $84 million from USAID is actually a reference to the Clinton Foundation. Further, government data from fiscal years 2008-24 showed that USAID had not given more than $7.5 million to that foundation,” Snopes said.

Duffy continued.

“I know you’re lashing out because DOGE is uncovering your family’s obscene grifting via USAID, but I won’t let you lie and distort facts,” Duffy said. “The FAA administrator announced he resigned over a month before Trump took office, and the air traffic controllers were always exempt from Trump’s civil service buyouts.” “The previous administration shamelessly used USDOT as a slush fund for the Green New Scam, throwing away money and resources on wasteful environmental and social justice projects rather than updating our nation’s antiquated air traffic control systems and other critical infrastructure,” he continued. “I’m returning this department to its mission of safety by using innovative technology in transportation and infrastructure. Your team had its chance and failed,” he concluded. “We’re moving on without you because the American people want us to make America’s transportation system great again. And yes, we’re bringing the 22-year-olds with us.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!