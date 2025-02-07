Trump Pulls Biden’s Security Clearance: ‘Joe, You’re Fired’

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks while meeting with the Joint Chiefs and Combatant Commanders in the Cabinet Room of the White House May 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:44 PM – Friday, February 7, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that former President Joe Biden’s security clearance and access to classified information has been revoked “immediately” revoked.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

“He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents. The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he continued.

Trump referenced Biden previously revoking his intelligence briefings following Trump’s first term in office, as Biden stated at the time, “I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings.”

“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

Additionally, Trump referenced the Hur Report, which was investigated and submitted last February by Special Counsel Robert Hur. The report was in regards to Biden retaining classified information, which Hur later testified in March that “pride and money” led the former president to hold on to the classified documents.

Hur’s findings also questioned Biden’s mental capacity as he reportedly had frequent memory lapses. Despite Hur’s findings, he did not recommend charges to be brought against Biden, due to his poor mental state and insufficient evidence to hold the case up in court.

“I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the president unfairly,” Hur added.

