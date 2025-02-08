Former Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills Head Coach Dick Jauron Dead At 74

Head coach Dick Jauron of the Buffalo Bills points looks up late in the game while taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 20-16. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

10:50 AM – Saturday, February 8, 2025

Former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills head coach Dick Jauron has passed away at 74-years-old following a battle with cancer.

On Saturday, the Bills announced Jauron had passed away and sent their condolences to his loved ones.

Jauron coached the Bears from 1999 to 2003, compiling a 35-45 record in Chicago. He later coached the Buffalo Bills from 2006 to 2009, when he finished 24-33 over three seasons.

Jauron was also the Detroit Lions’ interim head coach for the last five games of the 2005 season.

In his 10 years as an NFL head coach, he had a combined record of 60-82. He last coached in the NFL as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2011 to 2012.

Jauron, who was a star running back at Yale, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

