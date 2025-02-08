House Lawmakers Form First-Ever Official Congressional Jewish Caucus

The House of Representatives continues to debate two Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump at US Capitol on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:32 PM – Saturday, February 8, 2025

Jewish lawmakers in the House of Representatives have formed the first-ever Congressional Jewish Caucus.

According to a report by The Hill, Jewish politicians in the United States House of Representatives have founded the Congressional Jewish Caucus, which will serve as an official platform to address rising antisemitism and concerns facing the American Jewish community.

“In response to unprecedented rising antisemitism in the United States and the challenges the American Jewish community has faced in the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, the need for this Caucus is understandable,” said Representative Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), a founding co-chair.

“I am confident this caucus will bring Jewish members together to strive to achieve unity, not unanimity, and will be a productive forum to discuss issues of import to the American Jewish community,” he added.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who initiated the program, emphasized the significance of education and cross-community linkages in resolving Jewish American concerns.

“With antisemitism reaching record levels in the United States, it is more important than ever before that Jewish members of Congress have a formal Caucus to represent the unique perspective of the Jewish American community,” she said.

Nadler will be co-chairing the caucus along with Representative Brad Schneider (D-Ill.).

“This Caucus isn’t just overdue — it’s essential,” Schneider said. “I’m grateful to Debbie Wasserman Schultz for her leadership and honored to help lead it alongside my friend Jerry Nadler.”

The caucus’s goals include addressing legislation that affects Jewish Americans, advocating against anti-Semitism, and fostering conversation among parliamentarians. It will also provide a forum for Jewish legislators to organize issues impacting their communities.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League stated that anti-Semitic incidents reached an all time high in 2023, soaring up to 140%.

Even though informal Jewish legislative groups have existed, this marks the first time a formal caucus has been established in the House.

