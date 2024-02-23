Secy Blinken Meets With Argentine Pres. Milei

Argentina’s President Javier Milei (R) walks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires on February 23, 2024. (Photo by AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

3:44 PM – Friday, February 23, 2024

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Argentina’s President Javier Milei.

Blinken and Milei held bilateral talks at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Friday. There, Milei said Argentina has decided to come back to the side of the western world, democracy and freedom.

The secretary of state is the highest-ranking U.S. official to meet with Milei since the libertarian reformer was elected last year.

Following the meeting, Blinken said both nations have a strong desire to strengthen ties with each other.

He also emphasized the United States wants to increase its efforts to help revitalize Argentina’s economy.

Blinken also praised Milei over his vigorous support for Israel following the October 7th terrorist attack.

