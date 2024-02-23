N.Y. Democrat Writer, Actor Fran Lebowitz: Biden Is ‘Too Old,’ ‘I Wish He Had Not Decided To Run’

Director Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz attend the Vanity Fair and Richard Mille celebration of Martin Scorsese in support of The Film Foundation at Hotel Bel-Air on February 24, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VF)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:15 PM – Friday, February 23, 2024

Left-wing cultural analyst, author, and actor Fran Lebowitz, who has typically remained silent regarding President Joe Biden, gave her assessment of his tenure in a recent interview, expressing that 81-year-old Biden is just “too old” to seek re-election.

However, similarly to many Democrat voters, Lebowitz still asserted that she would be voting for him due to her “hatred” of former President Donald Trump, the assumed 2024 Republican nominee.

During a recent interview, Lebowitz was questioned on the Biden age factor by Australia’s ABC network.

“I wish he had not decided to run, I really do,” Lebowitz said. “Because he is too old. I think he’s too old. However, he’s running. And since he’s running, and the other candidate is going to be Trump…”

She also mentioned how a lot of young people are deciding not to vote in the election since they do not like Joe Biden, especially those who are pro-Palestine, for the president’s recent actions and statements related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Additionally, Lebowitz attacked Trump supporters in the interview as well, calling them “mean” and “stupid” if they identify as conservative or Republican. She went on to label conservatives as “destroyer[s] of democracy.”

An Ipsos poll conducted in February found that 86% of Americans believe that Joe Biden, 81, is too elderly to hold office for another term as president.

According to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on the Biden classified document controversy, the president is an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

By the end of his second term, if re-elected, Biden would be 86 years old.

