Calif: 8 Dead And One Injured In Collision, Officials Say

OAN’s James Meyers

2:53 PM – Friday, February 23, 2024

Eight people were killed and one was injured on Friday after a pickup truck reportedly collided with a minivan that was carrying farmworkers to their job, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to agency spokesperson Javier Ruvalcaba, “for unknown reasons,” an “elderly male” driver in a Chevrolet Silverado went into the opposite lane and smashed into a GMC Safari in Madera County at around 6:15 a.m. local time.

Additionally, six passengers in the GMC and the drivers of both vehicles were killed. One person was ejected and another was partially ejected.

The person injured in the collision was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California, Ruvalcaba added. Information regarding the condition of the passenger was not immediately made available to the press.

“With the exception of the driver and front passenger of the grey van, the occupants were not wearing seatbelts,” Ruvalcaba said.

Ruvalcaba also said that “all parties [were] adult males,” while the names and ages of the victims have not been released yet. Meanwhile, the investigation remains open and it is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision.

