Second Former George Santos Aide Pleads Guilty

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:17 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A second former aide for controversial Republican Representative George Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Sam Miele pleaded guilty on Tuesday for wire fraud in connection with impersonating an aide to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

Miele was charged in August with aggravated identity theft and four counts of wire fraud.

This makes Miele the second person to plead guilty along with Santos after campaign treasurer Nancy Marks was charged last month.

The guilty plea by Miele will now put more pressure on Santos (R-N.Y.), who is already facing calls from lawmakers on both sides to be expelled from his position.

Additionally, Miele agreed to pay $69,136 in forfeiture, $109,171 in restitution, and a separate stipulated payment of $470,000 to a contributor.

“The defendant used fraud and deceit to steal more than $100,000 from his victims, funneling this money into the campaign committees of candidates for the House, and into his own pockets,” United States Attorney Peace said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors explained how Miele sent emails and phone calls asking for campaign contributions while claiming to be a “high ranking aide to a member of the House with leadership responsibilities.”

Furthermore, as part of his plea deal, Santos admitted that he committed access device fraud by charging credit cards without authorization for contributions to campaign funds.

Miele now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Santos is defending himself against 23 federal charges and denies any wrongdoing for the charges.

