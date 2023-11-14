2 Sorority Sisters Ousted After Backing Lawsuit To Only Allow Biological Female Members

Stock Image. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:31 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Two sorority alumni who had advocated for membership to be limited to biological women only were kicked out of the organization.

The two alums, Patsy Levang and Cheryl Tuck-Smith, were members of Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Wyoming for over 50 years. They were informed that they had been expelled from the sorority after helping to fund and support a lawsuit that sought to remove transgender member Artemis Langford.

Langford has been accused numerous times of “peeping” on the other sorority sisters, secretly photographing them without their permission, and asking them specific details about their genitals and sex lives.

During the episode of FOX & Friends First, Allie Coghan, a plaintiff in the case and an alumni of Kappa Kappa Gamma, expressed her disappointment regarding the lawsuit’s aftermath on Monday.

“It was really disappointing to hear that they’re being dismissed because this is retaliation against women, and it’s supposed to be an organization meant for women,” Coghan asserted.

“So to hear that they didn’t want to see these brave women sticking up for us and supporting us, then, I mean, where are we supposed to go? Where are women supposed to go if a women’s organization isn’t going to stick up for itself?”

Former president of the Kappa Kappa Gamma National Foundation, Patsy Levang, expressed her sadness at the decision to be expelled from the group.

“My heart was saddened when the current six council members voted me out. However, I will not be quiet about the truth,” she said in a press release.

Tuck-Smith also expressed her disappointment and promised to inform people about the “dangers” associated with inclusion, equity, and diversity.

“We do not share information publicly about policy violations that may result in disciplinary action,” a Kappa Kappa Gamma representative said when asked for comment.

Kappa Kappa Gamma had “applauded” a federal court in Wyoming that dismissed a complaint against the group over a sorority’s ability to select its members.

The plaintiff’s inability to “make any credible claims” and her hurling of accusations that were judged “unbefitting of a federal court” were reportedly the judge’s grounds for rejection.

In March, the national organization was sued by former members of the University of Wyoming’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority for admitting 21-year-old Langford, a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman, into the group the previous year.

Langford had “been voyeuristically peeping on them while they were in intimate situations, and, in at least one occasion, had a visible erection while doing so,” according to the sorority members.

May Mailman, Coghan’s attorney from the Independent Women’s Law Center, accompanied her.

“There the issue is going to be Kappa’s bylaws protect women. It says that only women can be members,” Mailman said. “So the big question for the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals is what is a woman? Do you know what a woman is? This is something that we don’t expect to be a very difficult legal brief to write. But we do hope that the 10th Circuit understands reality, has seen women around them, can spot one, understands what one is.”

