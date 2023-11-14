Biden Admin Staffers Sign Open Letter Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Administration’s actions to address the climate crisis in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:57 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Over 500 of President Joe Biden’s administration employees have signed an open letter demanding that the president request a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

The open letter was released on Tuesday and stated the following:

“We represent a coalition of Biden-Harris Administration political appointees and civil servants, positioned across the domestic and foreign policy spheres, working in federal agencies, departments, independent agencies, and the White House,” the letter begins. “We call on President Biden to urgently demand a ceasefire; and to call for de-escalation of the current conflict by securing the immediate release of the Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians; the restoration of water, fuel, electricity and other basic services; and the passage of adequate humanitarian aid to the Gaza strip.”

The letter reportedly began circulating two weeks ago by two administration staff members who led the effort.

According to the appointees, the employees who signed the open letter included both senior and low-level employees, with the majority being “political appointees.”

The staffers reportedly work in several countries and for a wide variety of agencies, including the Executive Office of the President, as well as the departments of Defense, Interior, and Justice.

The workers expressed that they were “shocked and saddened” by Biden’s comments last month when he said that he believed innocent people had been killed in Gaza but that it was the “price of waging a war.”

At the end of the letter, staffers warned that “If [Biden] fails to act swiftly, [his] legacy will be complicity in the face of genocide.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!