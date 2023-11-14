Israel Confirms Death Of 19-Year-Old Soldier Held Hostage By Hamas

Photographs of some of those taken hostage by Hamas during their recent attacks are seen on October 18, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

4:30 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the death of 19-year-old Corporal Noa Marciano who was being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced the murder of Marciano, 19, who was imprisoned by the terrorist group on October 7th.

She spoke to the camera in a recently released propaganda video filmed by Hamas, before the video cut to uncover her deceased body as a warning and threat.

Marciano, of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps 414th unit, was working on the Nahal Oz IDF military base when it was succeeded by terrorists during their surprise attack on southern Israel. She resided in Modiin and was the first-born child of three siblings.

Marciano had appeared in a video shared by Hamas on Monday, in which she told the camera that she was being held in Gaza and requested for the Israeli military to end the bombardment of the area, as directed by Hamas.

At the end of the video, the camera cut to show images of Marciano’s dead body. The IDF called the video “psychological terrorism.”

The IDF announced on Tuesday that they recognize the 19-year-old soldier as a “fallen soldier held captive by a terror group,” according to the Times of Israel.

After the release of the tragic video, IDF representatives visited Marciano’s family’s home to notify them of the video and of their daughter’s tragic passing.

“Our hearts go out to the Marciano family, whose daughter, Noa, was brutally kidnapped by the Hamas terror organization,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF and all the relevant bodies will continue to support her family, as well as all of the families of the hostages and missing persons. We are using all means, both intelligence and operational, to bring the hostages home.”

The IDF condemned Hamas for continuously using “psychological terror,” which includes releasing images and videos of hostages.

Marciano was one of the over 240 hostages taken by the terrorist group during the October 7th attack, which murdered 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli military mentioned that it is “using all means, both intelligence and operational, to bring the hostages home.” Additionally, the IDF stated that it made its announcement about Marciano’s death based on additional intelligence data, and not solely based on the Hamas video.

The 19-year-old’s mother, Adi Marciano, traveled around the world to endorse her release, similarly to family members of the other hostages being held in Gaza.

In an interview with Ynet, an Israeli news website, Adi shared that she wanted her daughter to know that she misses her and wants her to come home.

“I miss her and want her to come home. My instincts tell me that she is still alive. She’s probably watching over the little kids.” Adi said, “does she have her glasses? Are they hurting her?”

According to reports, 46 IDF soldiers have been killed so far in the Gaza conflict since October 7th. In the same time frame, Hamas has only released four Israeli hostages and the IDF has saved one through their own efforts.

