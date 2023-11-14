Israel’s Foreign Minister Says UN Chief Not Fit To Lead

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen addresses a joint press conference after talks with his German counterpart at the Foreign Office in Berlin, Germany on February 28, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

4:47 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Israel’s foreign minister says the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is not fit to lead the global body.

During a press conference inside the UN building in Geneva on Tuesday, Eli Cohen said Guterres has not done enough to condemn the terror group Hamas. He also stated that Guterres is too close to Iran.

“I think that Guterres, like all the free nations, should say clearly and loudly ‘Free Gaza from Hamas.’ Everyone said that Hamas is worse than ISIS. Why he cannot say it?” questioned Cohen.

Guterres has been critical of Israel’s actions as it defends itself against Hamas after the terror attack on October 7th that killed hundreds. Dozens more were taken hostage from their homes in Israel.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for the UN had this to say in a separate press conference on Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and the dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza,” spokesperson at the United Nations Stephane Dujarric said. “In the name of humanity, the Secretary-General calls for an immediate cease fire.”

The UN spokesperson did not comment on the critiques from Israel’s foreign minister. However, she said Guterres continues his work with “nerves of steel.”

