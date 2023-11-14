Rep. Tim Burchett Accuses McCarthy Of ‘Elbowing Him In The Kidneys’

L| Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) R| Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:25 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Representative Tim Burchett accused Former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of elbowing him in the kidneys.

On Tuesday, Burchett (R-Tenn.) accused McCarthy (R-Calif.) of elbowing him while he was trying to speak to reporters.

As he mentioned his alleged altercation with the former House GOP leader this morning in the hallway outside the GOP conference meeting, Burchett also accused McCarthy of being a “bully.”

“I got elbowed in the back and it kind of caught me off guard because it was a clean shot to the kidneys. And I turned back (and) there, there was Kevin, and for a minute I was kind of what the heck just happened and then chased after him of course,” Burchett said. “Now he’s the type of guy that when you’re a kid would throw a rock over the fence and run home and hide behind his mamas skirt.”

According to the Tennessee representative, he went to confront the former house speaker but McCarthy apparently “brushed it off.”

He added that he “raised his voice” and that McCarthy responded back to him with “that high pitched kind of thing.”

McCarthy repeatedly denied the incident to reporters, saying, “I didn’t shove or elbow him. It’s a tight hallway.”

“If I hit somebody, they would know it,” he said. “If I kidney punched someone, they would be on the ground.”

Following the incident, Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) filed a formal ethics complaint against McCarthy over the alleged altercation.

Both Gaetz and Burchett were among the eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy as Speaker of The House.

