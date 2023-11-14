Rodney Hall, First Black Republican In Mississippi House Since Reconstruction

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:10 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023
President Biden is losing support among Black and Hispanic voters, according to recent polling from The New York Times/Siena College. This indicates a growing disconnect between Black and Hispanic voters and the Democratic Party. For example, polls show that Trump’s support among Black voters rose to 22% in key battleground states compared to 2020 when Trump garnered just 7% of the Black vote in swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Mississippi Representative-elect, Rodney Hall, joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.