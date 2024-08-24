Search Continues For Arizona Woman That Was Swept Away By Flash Flooding In Grand Canyon

(Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN DUVAL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:15 PM – Saturday, August 24, 2024

Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were looking Friday for an Arizona woman who has been missing since she was swept into a creek during a massive flash flood.

Advertisement

The missing woman was hiking in the Havasu Creek, which is approximately a half-mile from where it meets up with the Colorado River, when the flash flood hit at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Arizona, according to the National Park Service.

They also stated that she stayed overnight at a campground near the village of Supai on the Havasupai reservation.

The tragic flood trapped multiple hikers in the area above and below Beaver Falls, which consists of lavish blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world to the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation.

Other hikers were able to make it to the village, just two miles from the campground, where they waited for a helicopter ride.

Governor Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) activated the Arizona National Guard Friday evening, including Blackhawk helicopters, to help evacuate hikers from the village.

Meanwhile, the Tribal Council closed the trail that leads to the reservation after the flooding and told visitors with permits through Sunday not to come.

“We kindly ask for your patience as we see to the health and safety of the tourists and the Tribal members,” the tribe’s tourism department said on its Facebook page.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!