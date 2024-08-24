Islamic Militant Group Claims Responsibility For Germany Stabbings, Says It Was ‘For Muslims In Palestine’

Police officers secure access to the crime scene after the Solingen city festival on August 24, 2024 in Solingen, Germany. German news media reported that multiple people were killed and others wounded by a man stabbing random people during a festival marking the 650th anniversary of the city’s founding. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:07 PM – Saturday, August 24, 2024

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the fatal stabbings in Germany that left three dead and eight others injured.

The militant group said on Telegram Saturday that the attack was “revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

The assailant has been on the run for nearly 24 hours.

Authorities said that a 15-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday in relation to the stabbings. However, police warned that the teen suspect was not the attacker and had instead been charged with neglecting to report a crime.

Senior public prosecutor Markus Caspers stated during a press conference that the teenager had discussed “intentions that would match with the crime” with an unidentified person just prior to the attack, citing testimony from witnesses.

Multiple knives were discovered, so authorities could not completely rule out a “terrorist” motive for the tragic event, Police Chief Markus Röhrl told reporters.

According to The Washington Post, the suspect had targeted the victim’s neck.

Authorities reported that the three people who died have been identified as two men, ages 67 and 56, as well as a 56-year-old woman.

They also stated that among the eight people that were injured, four of them are in critical condition in the hospital.

