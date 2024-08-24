S.C. To Execute First Death Row Inmate In 13 Years, Inmate Has Choice Of How

(S.C. Department of Corrections)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:47 PM – Saturday, August 24, 2024

A death row inmate from South Carolina will be executed in September by firing squad, electrocution, or lethal injection making it the state’s first execution in 13 years.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced on Friday that Freddie Eugene Owens, 46, is scheduled to be executed on September 20th for the 1997 murder of store clerk Irene Graves during a series of Halloween-night robberies in Greenville.

Owens has been given 14 days to choose his preferred method of execution or the state will use the electric chair.

He has received three separate death sentences as a result of his unsuccessful appeals.

Owens murdered his cellmate at the Greenville County Jail after being found guilty in 1999 of murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

During his trial, he described to investigators how he stabbed, burned, choked, and stomped his cellmate to death.

The director of the Broad River Correctional Institute has five days to certify that the lethal injection drug is stable and properly mixed, as well as to confirm that all three execution methods are available.

The injection requirements come after the state Supreme Court passed a law in 2023 protecting the privacy of those who supply lethal injection drugs.

The state Supreme Court formally approved the resumption of executions in July.

In South Carolina, there are currently 32 prisoners who face capital punishment.

