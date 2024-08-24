Foo Fighters Take Legal Action Against Trump For Using Their Song, Says Any Royalties Granted Will Be Donated To Harris Campaign 

Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of “Studio 666” at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:29PM – Saturday, August 24, 2024

The Foo Fighters are taking legal action against former President Donald Trump after he used their song “My Hero” at his rally without their approval.

On Friday, Trump invited Robert F. Kennedy Jr. onstage during a rally in Arizona.

When Kennedy joined Trump onstage the Foo Fighters’ song “My Hero,” began playing as he walked out.

However, the band has denied ever allowing the Trump campaign to use its song.

The Foo Fighters later released a response to the situation saying they did not let Trump use the song.

A spokesperson for the band spoke with Billboard stating that: “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it. Appropriate actions are being taken against the campaign.”

The spokesperson also said that any of the royalties that they receive as a result of Trump’s usage of the song will be donated to the Harris-Walz campaign.

The Trump campaign, however, refuted claims that the song was played without permission in a statement provided to Newsweek.

“We have a license to play the song. The Foo Fighters or their spokesperson have no idea what they are talking about and engaging in faux outrage,” Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung said.

