Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused By Two More Women Of Sexual Assault

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:03 PM – Saturday, November 25, 2023

Two more women have accused against Sean “Diddy” Comb of sexual assault.

On Thursday, just a week after Combs settled a separate lawsuit involving claims of rape and physical abuse against singer Casandra Ventura, two additional women have come forward to accuse him of sexual abuse.

The documents describe alleged sexual assaults, beatings, and forced drugging’s that Combs, who at the time was a rising star in New York City’s hip-hop scene, performed in the early 1990s.

One of the accusers, Joi Dickerson, claimed that in 1991, she agreed to meet Combs at a restaurant in Harlem. She was a 19-year-old student at Syracuse University at the time and according to the filing, Combs “intentionally drugged” the woman after their date, took her home and sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit claims that Combs recorded the assault without her knowledge and shared it with a number of his friends in the music business.

Dickerson said that the public humiliation drove her into a “tailspin,” exacerbating her depression to the point where she had to check herself into the hospital and abandon her college studies.

In a different lawsuit filed on Thursday, an unidentified woman accused Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall of sexually abusing her and a friend, then beating her a few days later.

Following a music industry event in 1990 or 1991, the plaintiff claimed that she and her roommate went back to Hall’s house with him and Combs.

According to the accuser, Combs forced her into having sex.

The lawsuit claims that while she was getting dressed afterwards, “Hall barged into the room, pinned her down, and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

Court documents said the victim discovered that her friend “had been forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room”, who is likewise unnamed.

Combs visited the two women’s home a few days later in alleged rage and tried to dissuade them from disclosing the abuse. The lawsuit also claims that he choked the unidentified woman until she passed out.

Ventura, the rapper’s former longtime girlfriend, filed a lawsuit against Combs last week, alleging severe physical and psychological abuse as well as rape.

Less than twenty-four hours after the case was filed, it was settled out of court.

