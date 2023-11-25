Argentinian President Signs Agreement With ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Producer To Eradicate Child Trafficking

R| Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui (Photo by OSCAR RIVERA/AFP via Getty Images) L| Newly elected President of Argentina Javier Milei (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:03 AM – Saturday, November 25, 2023

Newly-elected Argentinian President Javier Milei has signed an agreement with “Sound of Freedom” producer Eduardo Verastegui to combat child trafficking in the country.

The new president met with the Mexican actor to sign the agreement on Friday, to eradicate the scourge of child trafficking within Argentina.

Verastegui posted a video on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying “Signing agreement to eradicate any type of child trafficking in Argentina. Long live f*cking freedom!”

By signing the agreement, the duo has expressed that they want to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to freeing victims of trafficking and apprehending offenders.

Argentina elected Libertarian outsider Milei, dubbed the “Trump of Argentina”, as the country’s new president last Sunday.

Milei is set to fix the economy, which is currently facing 142.7% inflation, a recession, and increased poverty.

