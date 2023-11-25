Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Convicted In George Floyd’s Murder Stabbed In Prison

Derek Chauvin (Photo by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:49 AM – Saturday, November 25, 2023

A former Minneapolis officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing has been stabbed by an inmate in prison.

On Friday, former police officer Derek Chauvin was stabbed and critically injured by an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Tucson, Arizona.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed an inmate at FCI Tucson was assaulted at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

The agency released a statement claiming that after containing the situation and carrying out “life-saving measures,” responding personnel transported the unnamed prisoner to a hospital for additional care and assessment.

They also stated that no employees were injured and the FBI was notified.

On Saturday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison confirmed Chauvin was the victim in the incident.

“I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,” Ellison said. “He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.”

In August 2022, Chauvin, then 47-years-old, was transferred to FCI Tucson from a maximum-security prison in Minnesota, in order to serve a 22 and a half-year state sentence for second-degree murder and a 21-year federal sentence for “violating George Floyd’s civil rights.”

