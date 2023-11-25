At Least 4 Dead, Dozens Injured In Stampede At Music Festival In India

People gather outside after a stampede at the venue of a music concert at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Saturday, Nov.25, 2023. Four people died and dozens of students were injured in the incident. (AP Photo)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:51 PM – Saturday, November 25, 2023

At least four people have died and dozens of others were injured during a stampede at a university in Southern India.

Advertisement

On Saturday, at least four students’ lives were taken and 60 others were injured in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kerala state.

Students were said to have been enjoying a music festival when heavy rain started, causing chaos in the crowd as people began to seek shelter.

According to media reports, some people slipped on stairs and were subsequently trampled.

State Health Minister Veena George released a statement saying that four people had been brought to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital dead, while at least four more were in critical condition.

Kerala state governor Arif Mohammed Khan also released a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying he was “deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of four students at a stampede at Cochin University of Science & Technology. Heartfelt condolences to their families. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured”

Local officials are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!