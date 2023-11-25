13 Israeli Hostages, 4 Foreigners Released In Israel-Hamas Exchange

A table is set for hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, in a show of solidarity, in Tel Aviv, Israel Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Egyptian officials said Hamas was preparing to release 14 Israeli hostages Saturday for 42 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:58 PM – Saturday, November 25, 2023

A second group of hostages have been released following a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

On Saturday, 13 Israeli hostages and four Thai foreigners were released from Gaza.

The released hostages have been identified as 67-year-old Shoshan Haran, her daughter Adi Shoham, 38, and Adi’s children Yahel, 3, and Naveh, 8.

Shiri Weiss, 53, and her daughter, Noga Weiss, 18, Maya Regev, 21, Hila Rotem, 12, Emily Hand, 9, Noam Or, 17, Alma Or, 13, Noam Avigdori, 12, and her mother Sharon Avigdori, 52 were also released.

Dror Or, the father of Noam and Alma Or, is still being held by Hamas in Gaza, according to Israeli officials.

Dror’s wife and the children’s mother, Yonat Or, was killed on October 7th.

The mother of Rotemis is also still being held hostage by Hamas.

According to the Israeli military, the exchange was delayed due to claims that Israel was not upholding its terms of the truce deal.

The operation to free the hostages has been dubbed “Heaven’s Door” by the IDF.

Red Cross vehicles transport hostages to the Rafah Crossing once they’re released from Hamas’s procession.

After that, they’ll be moved and taken to a Southern Israeli airbase. There, the recently freed hostages will undergo brief assessments of their physical and mental health.

They’re given phones to contact family members once finished undergoing health evaluations.

Israel and Hamas have reached a four-day cease-fire agreement. Hamas is set to release the 50 women and children out of roughly 240 people that were abducted from their homes on October 7th.

Israel is to release 150 Palestinian prisoners in return, a large number of which are being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

