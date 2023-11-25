Trudeau Blames ‘MAGA Influence’ For Vote Against Ukraine Bill

(Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:31 PM – Saturday, November 25, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed the “MAGA influence” for why there is a low amount of support for Ukraine among Canadian conservatives.

On Friday, Trudeau spoke at a press conference after the Canadian Conservative Party unanimously voted against an update to the Canada Ukraine Free Trade Agreement between, saying it was the “rise of right-wing rhetoric in the United States with MAGA conservatives” fault.

“I’ve actually boasted . . . that it’s not a political debate in Canada, all parties in Canada stand with Ukraine,” Trudeau said. “So it is particularly troubling to see — even though we are seeing a rise of right-wing rhetoric in the United States with MAGA conservatives, across Europe, in certain corners of right-wing politicians and parties — starting to pull their support for Ukraine. Starting to parrot Russian disinformation and misinformation and propaganda.”

Earlier on Friday, the leader of the Conservative Party. Pierre Poilievre, said that his party voted against the agreement because they were worried it would impose a carbon tax on the war-torn nation rather than show support.

That justification, according to Trudeau, is “an absurd excuse.”

“The real story is the rise of a right-wing, American MAGA-influenced thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives — who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine, I’ll admit it — turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need,” Trudeau said. “That is the danger of the rise of the right-wing influence that is feeling its impact in Canada. That’s what not just Ukrainian Canadians but all Canadians should be concerned about. When the Conservative Party of Canada and Pierre Poilievre turn their backs on history, turn their backs on our friends and allies, turn their backs on the international rules-based order and our support for the UN Charter and territorial Integrity, it is of real concern and should be of concern to all of us, because we’re seeing that spiking up all around the world.”

